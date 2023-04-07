Jordan Hawkins declares for 2023 NBA Draft

After helping UConn to the program’s fifth national title, Jordan Hawkins is ready to go pro.

The sophomore guard told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Hawkins, who averaged 16.2 points per game this season, appears to be on track to be a first-round selection with a decent shot at being taken as a lottery pick. The 6-foot-5 Maryland native established himself as one of the best shooters in the country, shooting 38.8 percent from deep on the season and 50 percent during the Huskies’ six-game NCAA tournament run. He also finished second in UConn history in 3-pointers made in a season with 109, six short of Ray Allen’s record of 115.

Hawkins is arguably the best shooter in this year’s draft class and should be able to make an impact right away with his ability to run off screens and connect from deep. His NCAA tournament run, where he averaged 13 points per game and earned All-Tournament team honors, helped elevate his draft stock as he continuously delivered on the biggest stage. His 3-pointer against San Diego State in the national championship game extended UConn’s lead from five points to eight with five minutes remaining, essentially sealing the Huskies’ fifth title.

“Hearing my name called on draft night will be a blessing,” Hawkins told Andrews. “I worked so hard for this, me and my dad, we’ve been through so much.”

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony currently has Hawkins going No. 23 pick to the Sacramento Kings. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor has Hawkins picked by the Lakers at No. 17.