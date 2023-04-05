Report: UConn, Kansas to play in 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the last two national champions will do battle in the regular season.

UConn men’s basketball will head to Allen Fieldhouse and face off against Kansas as part of the Huskies’ first-ever Big East-Big 12 Battle, which will move to 11 games this year because of expansion in the Big 12 to 14 teams. The incumbent 10 Big 12 teams will play, in addition to Houston. BYU, Cincinnati and UCF will not participate.

DePaul will play a contest in the series for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when the Blue Demons took down Texas Tech in overtime. They draw Iowa State.

Other headliners include Texas at Marquette, Houston at Xavier and Creighton at Oklahoma State.

The Huskies have faced Kansas three times before, including a loss in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

UConn will have a loaded 2022-23 schedule as part of its national title defense. The Huskies will also play games in the Empire Classic against two of Indiana, Louisville and Texas at Madison Square Garden. Dan Hurley will bring his team back to Midtown Manhattan as part of the Jimmy V Classic against a to-be-named opponent, but North Carolina will be included in the field. This is in addition to the 20-game Big East slate.

The following year, UConn will return to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. The Huskies will be joined by Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State and North Carolina.