2023 NCAA tournament champions! Celebrate with all new UConn championship T-shirts, hats, and more!

It’s been almost a decade since the UConn men’s basketball program won a national championship.

But that changed on Monday night in Houston after the Huskies defeated San Diego State 76-59.

Monday’s win marked UConn’s fifth national championship in school history. The Huskies won most recently in 2014, as well as in 2011, 2009, 2004 and 1999.

Led by head coach Dan Hurley, who is in his fifth season with the Huskies, UConn finished the 2022-23 season with a 31-8 overall record and fourth in the Big East conference. But holding up that trophy at the end of their March Madness journey is the best memory they’ll have for the season.

