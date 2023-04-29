Report: Andre Jackson, Adama Sanogo invited to NBA Combine

According to a report from Adam Zagoria on Friday, former UConn men’s basketball standouts Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo will be invited to the 2023 NBA Combine, which will be held May 15-21 in Chicago.

The pair will go through interviews with NBA teams, have various measurements taken and participate in drills and scrimmages, all in front of key decision-makers in team front offices.

The full list of attendees will be announced at a later date.

Jackson was the glue that brought UConn together this season, particularly during the NCAA Tournament. He averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game over the year, including an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.4. Despite his value to the Huskies, he was not honored on any postseason all-conference or all-tournament teams.

He can also opt out of the NBA Draft process before May 31 to return to UConn for his senior season.

As for Sanogo, he was the preseason Big East player of the year and followed it up with a fabulous campaign. He led the team with 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, despite playing just 26.6 minutes per night. This was enough to earn first team All-Big East honors, as well as a spot on the all-conference tournament team, All-West Region team and Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

He improved his passing throughout the year and averaged just over an assist per game, grabbing six in the Elite Eight against Gonzaga.