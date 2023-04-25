UConn women’s basketball enters four-year series with Louisville

UConn women’s basketball announced on Tuesday that it will begin a four-year series with Louisville, starting in the 2023-24 season.

The Huskies will get the first home game, as the Cardinals will come to Connecticut on Dec. 16. The schools will then alternate home games in the three years following.

Geno Auriemma is 18-3 in his career against Louisville, which represents the two programs’ 21 meetings. Jeff Walz got the best of the Huskies last time out, with a five-point win in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in December 2021. The teams are 2-2 against each other since the Cardinals joined the ACC, but UConn ruled their conference battles, going 16-0.

The 2023-24 schedule is nearly complete, with this contest joining other home dates against Ball State, Dayton, Maryland and Notre Dame. The Huskies will play two neutral site games in the inaugural Cayman Islands Women’s Basketball Tournament and travel to Minnesota, NC State, South Carolina and Texas.

The Manchester Journal-Inquirer’s Carl Adamec has reported that UConn will also face North Carolina in a neutral site game at Mohegan Sun Arena and that Auriemma is trying to play a homecoming game for Aaliyah Edwards in Canada against a team to be determined, which would fill out the slate, along with 18 Big East games. The Huskies played Duquesne in Toronto for Kia Nurse’s homecoming game in 2017.