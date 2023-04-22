UConn baseball runs past Georgetown, 12-5

UConn baseball took a commanding victory in its Big East home opener on Friday, as the Huskies opened up an 11-1 lead after seven innings on their way to a 12-5 victory over Georgetown on Friday.

Andrew Sears pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in a UConn uniform, besting his previous high of 5 1⁄ 3 frames, which he had accomplished against both San Diego State and St. John’s. He recorded 11 punchouts against one walk, scattered three hits and set down the first 18 Hoyas he faced, but four runs, three of which were earned, came across to score on his watch.

The Husky lineup took advantage of 11 walks, scoring their 12 runs on just nine hits.

Sears and Georgetown starter Everett Catlett held the offenses down in the early going, as the hosts were held out of the hit column and the scoreboard until the third inning. Korey Morton worked a leadoff walk and moved to third on two productive outs before a Ben Huber infield single that bounced fortuitously off the pitcher’s mound moved the score to 1-0 UConn.

The following frame, Luke Broadhurst worked a four-pitch leadoff walk. It was Catlett’s fifth free pass of the afternoon, which would chase him from the game.

UConn would jump all over Cam Jensen, his replacement, for four runs. Another infield hit would bring home the team’s second run, as Paul Tammaro’s knock to the left side was enough to plate Broadhurst. Morton then drilled a two-run homer to left field and David Smith grabbed the team’s fourth run after Dominic Freeberger, who had a pair of hits, was caught stealing at second base.

Georgetown broke the shutout in the seventh after Owen Carapellotti broke up the perfect game with an infield single. A Sears throwing error and wild pitch would put him on third and a groundout brought him home. However, the Huskies responded in kind after the stretch with a six-run inning to put the game away.

Morton and Smith each worked walks to begin the frame and an RBI single from Freeberger chased knocked Jensen out in favor of Ayden Head. Huber welcomed him to the game with a two-bagger to score both runners. Huber would exit with an injury and Drew Kron would replace him.

Kron would come across on a Bryan Padilla double and Tammaro would go yard to push his team’s advantage out to 10 runs.

Sears anllowed all three hitters he faced in the eighth to reach before Will Nowak replaced him. The Hoyas got a four runs across in the inning, but it wasn’t nearly enough to catch UConn.

UConn (28-10, 5-2 Big East) and Georgetown will close their series with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch of the opener is at 12:05 p.m. on UConn+. The second game will follow approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.