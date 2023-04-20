Chasing Perfection: UConn’s non-conference schedule coming into focus

UConn women’s basketball’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule is coming together. The Huskies will travel to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic and added a game with Ball State so the Mühl sisters could face off. We discuss those matchups as well as the other reported contests to fill out the slate. After that, we get into the WNBA, Morgan Cheli’s commitment and close with our thoughts on UConn men’s basketball’s national championship.

