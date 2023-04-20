No. 15 UConn baseball wrecks No. 17 Boston College

No. 15 UConn baseball was out for revenge on Wednesday evening, getting one over on No. 17 Boston College with a 12-1 win at Pellagrini Diamond via the mercy rule after seven innings.

The Huskies’ offense was the difference-maker, plating a dozen runs on 14 hits in what was a great bounce-back from their 12-3 loss to Northeastern on Tuesday and their 6-3 defeat to Boston College during the teams’ first meeting on March 28.

UConn scored runs in the final six innings of play and multi-run efforts in the fourth through the seventh frames. Every player in the lineup recorded a hit and five different players recorded multi-hit nights.

The Huskies opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI single from Matt Garbowski, then followed it up in the third with another RBI knock from Luke Broadhurst to make it 2-0.

Bryan Padilla kicked off a three-run fourth inning with a solo home run, his first of two RBI on the night, Jake Studley followed with an RBI double off the top of the left field wall, and Broadhurst finished the inning with an RBI groundout.

Padilla Pummels One to Begin the Third! #HookC pic.twitter.com/Sc4GRxqXu5 — UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) April 19, 2023

UConn continued to pour it on with RBI doubles from Ben Huber and David Smith in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, while Padilla brought in another with a single up the middle prior to Smith’s two-bagger. A two-run home run from Broadhurst pushed the Huskies over the 10-run rule line in the top of the seventh inning.

UConn’s pitching staff threw well in what was ultimately a bullpen game. Garrett Coe started the game and allowed five hits in 2 2⁄ 3 innings, but was charged with only one run. Michael Quigley entered in relief and earned the win with 1 1⁄ 3 one-hit innings of action. Weekend starter Jack Sullivan also pitched the fifth inning, throwing 14 pitches. He retired each of the three batters he faced.

With their toughest stretch of the schedule over, UConn will now turn its sights to the remainder of conference play, where the goal remains to keep winning weekend series and capture the Big East regular season title. That will start with Georgetown this weekend, which starts on Friday at 6:05 p.m. at Elliot Ballpark.