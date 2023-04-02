DraftKings Opening Odds: Huskies head into national championship game as heavy favorites

UConn and San Diego State will close out the 2022-23 regular season Monday night as the two teams face off for the national championship in Houston. The Huskies are the favorite to claim their fifth-ever national championship according to DraftKings Sportsbook. UConn has opened up as a 7.5-point favorite over the Aztecs, the largest title game favorite in the NCAA tournament since 2009.

The Huskies and SDSU last met in the NCAA tournament in 2011, where Kemba Walker led UConn with 36 points in the Elite Eight to take down Kawhi Leonard and the Aztecs by a score of 74-67.

Speaking of 2011, Sportsbooks think Monday’s title game could be a slugfest like the battle UConn and Butler had in the national championship in 2011. The Huskies won that title 53-41 in the lowest scoring title game this century.

DraftKings has the over/under for Monday night set at 132.5, largely due to SDSU and UConn having elite defenses — both rank within the top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. For reference, no title game has had less than 132 total points since 2015, where Duke defeated Wisconsin 68-63.

