Adama Sanogo had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team past the Miami Hurricanes, 72-59, in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Saturday night.

UConn will face San Diego State in the NCAA Championship on Monday night at 9:20 EDT on CBS.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

