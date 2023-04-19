UConn baseball falls 12-3 to Northeastern

UConn baseball was dealt a serious blow in one of two tough midweek games this week, getting blown out 12-3 at home against Northeastern on Tuesday before its trip to Boston College on Wednesday.

The Huskies got a taste of their own medicine from the Boston area squad, as the opposition put up a dozen runs on 15 hits, scoring in every inning from the first to the fifth.

Ranked No. 15 in the nation in home runs per game, the big-hitting Northeastern squad hit it out of Elliot Ballpark five times in a dominant offensive performance.

Thomas Ellisen started the game and ate the loss, giving up home runs in the first and second innings to make it 5-0, but usually steady arm Devin Kirby didn’t fare too much better in relief, allowing two runs on four more hits in the next frame.

UConn attempted to keep pace with a home run from Matt Garbowski, his first of the season, making it 5-2 after two innings played.

Northeastern would add on with runs in the third and fourth innings, and hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning to push the lead to 9-3.

Joe Carrea and Mitchell Pascarella made their third and first appearances in a UConn uniform, respectively, eating up outs with the game spiraling out of control in the fourth and fifth.

As an exclamation point on the beatdown, Northeastern hit one more long ball over the left field fence in the eighth inning to put the final score at 12-3.

The Huskies will have to pick themselves off the mat fairly quickly, heading to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College in what is expected to be their final top 100 RPI matchup of the regular season. First pitch from Pellagrini Diamond is at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.