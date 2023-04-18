UConn women’s basketball to host Ball State in battle of Mühl sisters

UConn women’s basketball will host the Ball State in a battle of sisters on Dec. 6. The Cardinals feature rising sophomore Hana Mühl, the younger sister of UConn point guard Nika Mühl.

Venue, television and tip-time information will be announced later.

During a player’s senior season, the Huskies often try to schedule a game in or near their hometown. For example, UConn will head to Minnesota on Nov. 19 to so Paige Bueckers, a native of nearby Hopkins, Minnesota, can play in front of friends and family.

Since Mühl hails from Zagreb, Croatia, the task is more difficult. The Huskies will actually visit the city during a European trip this summer, but for a regular season contest, playing her sister is the next best thing. During her freshman season, Hana played in 32 games, averaging 1.2 points in 8.9 minutes.

UConn is 1-1 all-time against Ball State. The two schools last squared off on Nov. 30, 2001 — a 103-69 victory for the Huskies. The Cardinals’ win came back in 1985 during Geno Auriemma’s first year as head coach.

Ball State is the second confirmed date on UConn’s schedule, along with the aforementioned Minnesota trip. The Huskies will also travel to NC State, South Carolina, Texas and the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic (opponents still TBA) and will host Maryland and Notre Dame alongside Ball State.

While not official, UNC coach Courtney Banghart said last August that her team will face UConn at Mohegan Sun Arena while the JI’s Carl Adamec reported that a four-year series with Louisville will begin in Connecticut this upcoming season as well.

Adamec also reported that Dayton will also visit the Huskies while a game in Canada for Aaliyah Edwards’ homecoming — similar to the team’s trip to Toronto to face Duquesne in 2018 for Kia Nurse — is “still a work in progress”.

UConn has two additional non-conference games this season with the Big East set to move to an 18-game conference schedule instead of the 20-game, double round robin.