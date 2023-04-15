Tyler Phommachanh enters the transfer portal

Tyler Phommachanh has entered his name in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.

The quarterback who came to Storrs from Avon Old Farms by way of Bridgeport started three games as a true freshman in 2021 under then-head coach Randy Edsall. During a dire, dismal season, the young signal caller was a ray of hope as he had three total touchdowns in two starts against Army and Wyoming before a knee injury against Vanderbilt kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Phommachanh remained sidelined through the transition to Jim Mora’s tenure and did not see the field in 2022. Mora said that he was “available” but opted to play true freshman Zion Turner when starter Ta’Quan Roberson went down with an injury in the season opener. Cale Millen was the only other player to take snaps under center.

Tyler’s brother, Taisun, was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019 who started his career at Clemson and is now at UMass.

The UConn roster retains Turner and Roberson at quarterback, reportedly in an open competition, while Millen has moved to safety and may have a non-QB role in the offense, according to the Hartford Courant.

The Huskies have also added Joseph Fagnano, a transfer from Maine, where he played under current UConn offensive coordinator Nick Charlton, and Tucker McDonald, a Class of 2023 recruit from Wachusett Regional HS in Massachusetts. Brayden Zermeno, a midseason addition from last year, is also on the roster.