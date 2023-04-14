Preview: UConn baseball vs. Xavier, 3 p.m. | FloSports

When: Friday, April 14, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 3 p.m.

Where: Hayden Field, Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Listen: Mixlr

Weather Report

Game 1: Slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Games 2-3: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.