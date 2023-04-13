Adama Sanogo entering the NBA Draft, Alleyne in the portal

On Thursday evening, Adama Sanogo announced that he will be taking his talents to the professional ranks. He signed with an agency, but still has the ability to return to college, and has said that he’s committed to the process of playing at the next level.

“I have decided that it is time to take the next step in my basketball career,” Sanogo said in a statement from the school. “UConn has become my second home and will never forget how much I enjoyed my years here.”

Coming to UConn from The Patrick School in New Jersey by way of Bamako, Mali, Sanogo appeared in 91 games for the Huskies, starting 87, and is a two-time First Team All-Big East selection. His 1,268 career point total ranks 34th on UConn’s all-time scoring list and his 671 points scored this season is the 12th-highest single-season total in school history.

Sanogo capped off his UConn career with a tremendous run through the NCAA Tournament, dropping 52 points in the first two rounds while averaging 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and shooting 69.7 percent in six games, and earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors. He was also fasting in observance of Ramadan since the Sweet 16.

He was a core member of a championship team and has a varied offensive skill set that should be attractive at the next level. Sanogo may not be an NBA-ready defender today, but he has the work ethic to get there and plenty of room to grow — he hasn’t been playing the game for very long. If he can expand his shooting range and stiffen up defensively, there’s no reason to think he can’t get a shot in the NBA or have a long professional career in other leagues.

That’s not the only Husky on his way out. Nahiem Alleyne entered his name in the transfer portal today, according to multiple reports.

The Georgia native transferred to UConn from Virginia Tech and averaged 5.2 points per game in 39 appearances, making eight starts. He played a key role as a two-way guard off the bench who helped the Huskies maintain a high level of play that wore opponents down. A player of his caliber was a luxury off the bench and he’s likely looking to finish out his eligibility in a starting role somewhere else. Whatever happens, good for him and best of luck.