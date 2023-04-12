UConn baseball takes down Bryant in midweek clash

UConn baseball earned its second victory in as many days on Tuesday afternoon, taking down Bryant 11-3 on a picturesque afternoon at Elliot Ballpark.

The Huskies put up multi-run innings in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and eighth innings as every UConn starter notched a hit while OF David Smith, 1B Ben Huber, and OF Korey Morton all had multi-hit games.

It was a bullpen day for both squads, which used a total of 15 total pitchers between them. Garrett Coe started for the Huskies and led all pitchers with 3 1⁄ 3 innings pitched, but earned a no-decision after giving up two runs. Thomas Ellisen entered the game in relief of Coe and threw 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Jake Studley opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning, and the two teams traded runs, with Bryant leveling the score at two after three and a half innings played. UConn went back ahead in the bottom of the fourth with a David Smith RBI double and scored three more in the fifth after an RBI double from Morton and a two-RBI single from catcher Ryan Hyde to make it 7-2.

After Bryant scored its third run with a solo homer, the Huskies continued to pile it on in the sixth inning, with a Huber double and a Luke Broadhurst sacrifice fly, and in the eighth, after Morton homered deep to center field as he finished with three RBI, tying for a team-high with catcher Ryan Hyde.

Next up, Jim Penders’ squad hits the road for an important conference series this weekend against Big East title contenders Xavier. Game one is slated to start at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14.