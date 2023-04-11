UConn women’s basketball to play in 2023 Cayman Islands Classic

UConn women’s basketball will head to the Caribbean after Thanksgiving to take part in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 24-25, the team announced on Tuesday. The games will be held at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town on Grand Cayman Island.

The tournament features a loaded field with 2023 national champion LSU, 2023 Final Four squad Virginia Tech, UCLA, Kansas, Niagara, Tulane and Virginia. The matchups and brackets will be announced at a later date.

The Huskies last traveled to the Caribbean in 2021 as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and went to the US Virgin Islands in 2018.

Among the field, UConn has the most extensive history with Tulane, having faced each other 12 times while members in the American Athletic Conference from 2013-2020. The Huskies also used to be conference mates with Virginia Tech in the old Big East and played 11 times, though they haven’t met since 2006. UConn is 12-0 against the Green Wave and 10-1 against the Hokies.

The Huskies are 8-1 against LSU, 7-0 against UCLA, and 5-2 against Virginia, 2-0 against Kansas and 1-0 against Niagara. Overall, UConn owns a 45-4 mark against the rest of the teams in the tournament.