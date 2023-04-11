UConn baseball trounces CCSU in Dunkin’ Park

UConn baseball took down one local midweek opponent on Monday afternoon with one still to go this week, defeating CCSU 10-4 at Dunkin’ Park.

After allowing the first run of the game, UConn scored seven straight from the second to the fifth inning to earn the win.

Catcher Matt Garbowski led the way on offense with one of his better hitting performances of the season, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored, while Bryan Padilla kept the conveyor belt running all day with two hits and two walks in four plate appearances.

Stephen Quigley got the ball to start the game and pitched well after the first inning, when he gave up a home run and a pair of additional hits, but stranded the bases loaded with his first of 10 strikeouts in the afternoon, allowing just one hit in the rest of his six-inning outing.

UConn struck back with a two-run home run from Luke Broadhurst, his sixth of the season, continuing an 11-game hitting streak. The Huskies added a run in the third inning with a Ryan Daniels single, then three more in the fourth when Huber brought in a pair of runs. He would come across the plate when Broadhurst beat out the back end of a potential double play.

Padilla chipped in with a pair of RBI doubles in the fifth and seventh innings to drive in three runs, and Freeberger chipped in with a productive out to cap off the Huskies’ scoring.

UConn (23-8) will be back in action with its second game of the midweek, hosting Bryant at Elliot Ballpark on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m.