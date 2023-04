UConn women’s basketball’s Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Dorka Juhász became the 44th and 45th overall draft picks under head coach Geno Auriemma during the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios in New York City on Monday, April 10.

Lopez Sénéchal was drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks while Juhász was drafted 16th overall by the Minnesota Lynx.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

