2023 WNBA Draft: Dorka Juhász selected 16th overall by Minnesota Lynx

With the fourth pick of the second round (16th overall) in the 2023 WNBA Draft, the Minnesota Lynx selected Dorka Juhász. She and Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Dallas Wings, fifth overall) become the 15th set of UConn teammates to be taken in the same draft.

Juhász transferred to the Huskies from Ohio State in 2021. After an inconsistent first season in Storrs that was cut short by a fractured wrist in the Elite Eight, she chose to return for her final year of eligibility and became a force in UConn’s frontcourt.

Juhász averaged 14.2 points, 9.9 rebounds — the eighth-best mark in program history — 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks despite missing seven games early in the season with a broken thumb. In 2023, she landed on the All-Big East Second Team and also made the All-Big East Tournament team.

Juhász will join fellow former UConn player Napheesa Collier in Minnesota’s frontcourt, though as a second-round pick, her spot on the roster is far from guaranteed.

With the selection of Juhász, the Lynx have now taken eight former UConn players — more than any other WNBA franchise. She’s the 46th Husky drafted and the 13th second-round pick.