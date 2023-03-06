UConn men’s basketball finishes regular season ranked No. 11 in AP Poll

UConn men’s basketball heads into the Big East Tournament this week at Madison Square Garden playing some of their best basketball of the entire season. The Huskies absolutely smoked DePaul at home last Wednesday and easily handled a feisty Villanova team on the road Saturday evening, handing the Wildcats their first double-digit home loss since 2020.

With two wins in the past week, both in convincing fashion, the AP Poll voters took note and bumped UConn up to No. 11 in the final poll before conference tournament play. The Huskies have also moved up in KenPom to No. 4 and are 10th in offensive efficiency and 12th in defensive efficiency.

As Big East teams head to New York City this week for the Big East Tournament, three other teams in the conference — Marquette (No. 6), Xavier (No. 15) and Creighton (No. 24) are ranked. Providence, UConn’s quarterfinal opponent on Thursday, fell out of the top 25 following a loss to Seton Hall but received the fourth-most votes. The full Big East Tournament bracket can be found below.