Aaliyah Edwards was one of three UConn Huskies players with a double-double to help lead them to an 81-52 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles in the Big East Tournament Semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Edwards had 20 points and 12 rebounds while Dorka Juhász had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Nika Mühl chipped in with 11 points and 10 assists.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

