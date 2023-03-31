Preview: UConn baseball vs. UMBC | ESPN+/MIXLR

When: Friday, March 31, 12:05 p.m.

Saturday, TBA due to weather

Sunday, April 2, 1:05 p.m.

Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, Connecticut

How to Listen: Mixlr

How to Watch: UConn+

Weather Report

Friday: Rain, mainly after 5pm. High near 48. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Patchy fog before noon. High near 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with wind blowing out to center field 20 to 22 mph.

Courtesy of weather.gov

Projected Starters

RHP Ian Cooke (2-2, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Johnson (2-0, 3.00 ERA)

LHP Andrew Sears (0-0, 5.85 ERA) vs. RHP Nick Remy (2-3, 6.84 ERA)

RHP Jack Sullivan (3-1, 4.97 ERA) vs. RHP Jayden Shertel (2-1, 6.08 ERA)

What to Watch For

UConn baseball will look to make it four series wins in a row this weekend against UMBC. The Huskies are 17-6 on the year, matching last year’s start to the season through 23 games, and are coming off their largest margin of victory all season, a 17-1 win over Hartford in seven innings.

Games one and three are scheduled to take place at Elliot Ballpark, with game two currently planned to take place at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

Friday’s game has already been moved to 12:05 p.m. due to inclement weather, and the status of Saturday’s contest is still up in the air.

UConn remains led by the two-headed monster of Ben Huber and Dom Freeberger, hitting .348 and .366 on the season respectively, and are tied for the home run lead on the team with five a piece.

UConn will face UMBC, who sits at 11-9 on the season. The Retrievers are coming off a sweep of Albany, after getting swept by Maine in their first home series of the season.

The Retrievers’ lineup features five batters hitting over .300 on the year, led by outfielder Ian Diaz, who transferred from Lackawanna College in 2021. While Diaz leads the team in average (.362), freshman first baseman Leewood Molessa has been the engine behind UMBC’s offense this year, with seven home runs, nine doubles and 34 RBI.

We’ll have all the events from this weekend, including schedule updates, here at The UConn Blog.