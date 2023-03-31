UConn baseball buries Hartford

UConn baseball bounced back from its Tuesday loss to Boston College with a 17-1 drubbing of Hartford. It was the Huskies’ largest victory of the season and ended after seven innings, with the Huskies up over ten runs via the run rule.

The Huskies sent 14 batters to the plate in a ten-run first inning and scored the remaining seven runs in the game in the fifth inning, batting around in the frame.

UConn opened the game with five extra-base hits in six at-bats, including four-straight doubles from Ben Huber, Jake Studley, Luke Broadhurst, and Ryan Daniels.

Eight out of nine UConn starters recorded hits in the effort, and all reached base at least once. Huber led the way in RBI and runs scored, going 2-for-3 on the night with a three-run home run to cap the scoring in the first inning, his fifth of the season. Dom Freeberger wasn’t far behind, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double.

UConn’s pitching staff was nearly flawless. The Huskies hurled a no-hitter until the top of the sixth inning and only allowed two hits and two walks the entire night. Garrett Coe started the game and earned the win, throwing two perfect innings to kick off the game.

Right-hander Joe Carrea made his UConn debut, throwing one inning. Freshman Drew Kron also made an appearance off the bench and earned his first career hit.

Hartford announced its move to Division III in the spring of 2022, and as a result, many key players departed the program. That includes pitcher Will Nowak, who transferred to UConn and has made nine appearances with a 4.32 ERA.

UConn returns to the diamond on Friday, April 1, kicking off a three-game series against UMBC at 3:05 p.m.