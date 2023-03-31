How to watch FAU-San Diego State, Miami-UConn in Final Four on Saturday

The beginning of the end of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season starts in Houston on Saturday with the Final Four. Nine-seed FAU takes on 5-seed San Diego State in the opening game at 6:09 p.m. ET, while the 4-seed Huskies take on 5-seed Miami in the late game at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET.

Other than UConn, who has made their sixth-ever Final Four, every other school is in the Final Four for the first time in their respective history. A win Saturday would give UConn an opportunity to go 5-0 in national title games, while the other schools could make history of their own and provide a fitting ending to a tournament filled with upsets.

Game info - Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State

Tip time: 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 1

TV: CBS

DraftKings Odds:

Spread: SDSU -3

SDSU -3 Over/under: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline: SDSU -150, FAU +130

Game info - UConn vs. Miami

Tip time: 8:49 p.m. ET (approximately 30 minutes after the end of SDSU/FAU)

TV: CBS

DraftKings Odds:

Spread: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Over/under: 149

149 Moneyline: UConn -245, Miami +205

