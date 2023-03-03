The UConn Fast Break - 3/3/2023

The UConn Fast Break is still published on Substack every Friday morning! Subscribe to get it in your inbox before it hits the site.

It’s crunch time for men’s hockey

Conn men’s hockey sits in a tie for No. 19 in the PairWise, according to College Hockey News, making them the fifth team out of the NCAA Tournament. With two regular-season games left, against Boston College, who’s ranked No. 25.

The Huskies’ at-large hopes for the NCAA Tournament are at just 2 percent according to College Hockey News, which means that the postseason has already begun. Mike Cavanaugh’s group is one of 22 teams with a chance at one of the 10 at-large spots in the 16-team bracket, while 55 schools overall still have a chance at earning a bid.

Most of UConn’s 16 percent odds to play hockey into late March for the first time in history are due to the possibility of winning the Hockey East Tournament crown. Before last season, the Huskies had not secured a win in postseason play since making the jump to Hockey East, with nine losses. UConn went 2-1 in the 2022 tournament, forcing overtime in the championship game before losing to UMass.

This year’s Huskies are looking to do one better and claim the program’s first-ever Division I conference championship. The road starts on Friday night on the road against Boston College. Puck drop in Chestnut Hill is at 7 p.m.

Weekly Rewind

Men’s Basketball

DePaul domination - UConn went on a 27-0 run and cruised from there. | Photos

St. John’s smackdown – An explosive offensive performance led to a comfortable “road” win.

No. 14 in AP Poll – The climb up the AP Poll rankings continues.

All eyes on the Huskies – UConn is pushing full-force ahead as we approach March Madness.

Women’s Basketball

Hardware on senior night – The Huskies defeated Xavier to earn the Big East title in their last regular season home game. | Photos

Come-from-behind win over DePaul – Despite trailing, the Huskies turned it around in the fourth quarter.

Nika Mühl sets another record – The junior guard broke Sue Bird’s record for single-season assists.

UConn WBB Weekly - Geno Auriemma is tired of the excuses.

Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl take home postseason awards - Muhl was the Big East defensive player of the year, while Edwards took home most improved player.

Don’t ask Dorka Juhász about Senior Night ($) – She isn’t ready for her time as a Husky to end.

Lou Lopez Sénéchal has made her time at UConn memorable ($) – She may have only spent one season at Storrs, but the Fairfield transfer sure has made the most of it.

Men’s Hockey

Wildcats wasted – The Huskies scored 38 seconds into the game on their way to a 6-1 win. | Photos

Bracketology ($) - The regular season ends this weekend and UConn still holds onto a slim chance at an at-large bid

Scenarios ($) - Where can #icebus finish in Hockey East?

Baseball

California split – The Huskies rallied to beat Cal Poly, but lost one to Cal before weather rained out the third game.

More slow starts - The Storrs nine have had difficulty being the aggressor through two weeks.

Highlights

Donovan Clingan scored the final points of UConn’s 27-0 run on this dunk, which was made possible by a very nice pass from Joey Calcaterra.

Memory Lane

You know what time it is. Hit it, Dave Pasch.

UConn, Great Pic

It was a busy week in UConn athletics and Ian Bethune was there to capture it all. Some shots from men’s basketball against DePaul, men’s hockey against New Hampshire, and Senior Night for women’s hoops.

Parting Thoughts

UConn men’s basketball’s 27-0 run over DePaul on Wednesday night was the second-largest scoring run in the country this season and the largest in a major conference game.

UConn's 27-0 scoring run this season is the best unanswered scoring run in a power conference game this season.



It was UConn at its best. The Huskies were moving the ball well, getting out in transition, and playing quickly, but not rushing. The Huskies shot greater than 50 percent during the stretch, but it wasn’t such a high percentage that it wasn’t sustainable.

But what really made the run happen was the defense.

DePaul couldn’t get a good shot off through the entirety of the first half and struggled on the glass. The hosts were the aggressors and controlled the game until they were up 30 before the first half was over.

While DePaul is hardly Creighton, Marquette, or Providence, the Huskies have beaten those schools as well. The country is starting to realize, once again, that UConn is a national title contender.