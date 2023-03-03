Chasing Perfection: March is here

UConn didn’t exactly close out the regular season on a high note. The Huskies scraped by DePaul and then only beat a Xavier team that didn’t win a Big East game by nine points, prompting Geno Auriemma to go off on his team postgame.

On this week’s episode, we discuss those comments and talk about whether or not it’s just a motivation ploy by the coach, preview the Big East Tournament, predict whether or not UConn can come away with the championship and look ahead to NCAA Tournament seeding scenarios.

