Preview: UConn baseball vs. Florida Atlantic

When:

Friday, March 3, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 12 p.m.

Where: FAU Baseball Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

Radio: Mixlr

Television: FAUSports.tv

Projected UConn Starters:

RHP Ian Cooke

RHP Jack Sullivan

LHP Andrew Sears

Weather Report

Game 1: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Wind blowing in from center field, 10-14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph

Game 2: Sunny, with a high near 88. Wind blowing in from center field 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Game 3: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Wind blowing out to center field, 6 to 10 mph.