No. 20 UConn baseball falls to No. 16 Boston College

No. 20 UConn baseball ran up against a tough challenge in No. 16 Boston College on Wednesday, and ultimately fell to the Eagles by a score of 6-3.

The Huskies matched their opponents in hits, but Boston College was able to get base knocks in key moments to come out on top.

The Eagles able to strike first in the game, scoring five runs in the first four innings. Starter Stephen Quigley didn’t have his best stuff on the afternoon, allowing seven hits and hitting three batters.

UConn started to respond in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-out rally featuring RBI singles from Bryan Padilla and Paul Tammaro, but the home side left the bases loaded.

The Huskies inched one run closer with another Padilla RBI single in the eighth, but Boston College kept their distance by adding on an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

Redshirt freshman Thomas Ellisen gave the Huskies a solid foundation to attempt a comeback, throwing 4 1⁄ 3 shutout, one-hit innings after entering in the fourth, but the Huskies failed to capitalize, stranding eight total runners on base in the contest.

Up next, the Huskies will take on Hartford in its last year at Division I level on Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. at Elliot Ballpark.