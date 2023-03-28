Preview: No. 20 UConn baseball vs. No. 14 Boston College | 3:05 p.m., MIXLR/UConn+

UConn baseball faces its sternest test in non-conference play this year at home against Boston College.
The Eagles are ranked No. 14 in the latest D1Baseball.com poll with a 17-5 record and already own two impressive ACC series victories over Florida State and NC State. It will be UConn’s first of two midweek games against Boston College; the second will take place at Chestnut Hill on April 9.
When: Monday, March 28, 3:05 p.m.
Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, Connecticut
Projected Starters
RHP Stephen Quigley (2-0, 2.37 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Delongchamp (0-0, 10.80 ERA)
What to Watch For
- UConn is coming off a sweep of another regional rival, Rutgers. The Huskies had fans on the edge of their seats all weekend, earning walk-off wins on Friday and Sunday. Tuesday’s contest should be just as competitive.
- Right-hander Stephen Quigley will earn the start after featuring in the weekend rotation for both of UConn’s four-game series over spring break.
- Boston College’s starters have been the strength of their team, specifically Chris Flynn, a Division III transfer from Roger Williams who owns a 1.80 ERA that is top-30 in the nation, and Henry Leake, who has struck out 28 batters. UConn will be missing them and instead face off against a parade of Boston College bullpen arms in the midweek contest.
- When it comes to the Eagles’ lineup, outfielder Travis Honeyman is living up to his billing as an early draft pick so far this season, hitting .312 on the year with a .519 slugging percentage and a team-leading eight doubles. Veteran outfielder Barry Walsh is also playing some of the best baseball of his career, slashing .360/.417/.520 with a team-leading 27 hits. First baseman Joe Vetrano has brought the power in the lineup when others have failed to step up, with seven home runs on the year.
