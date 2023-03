Cotie McMahon had 23 points to lead No. 3 seed Ohio St. Buckeyes to a 73-61 win over the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies women’s basketball team in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament in Seattle, WA on Saturday.

For the Huskies, Lou Lopez Sénéchal led all scorers in the game with 25 points.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

