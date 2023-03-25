NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen: UConn vs. Ohio State | 4 p.m. ET, ABC

You can watch every women’s March Madness game with Sling TV!

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Mar. 25

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: UConn Sports Network (97.9 ESPN and affiliates)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 27-7 (12-6 Big 10)

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Head coach: Kevin McGuff (10th season)

Unlike the two times Evina Westbrook played against Tennessee with UConn, this isn’t a grudge match. Juhász has nothing but fond memories of the Buckeyes — and vice versa.

“I still have a lot of friends on that team,” she said. “I still have a lot of respect for coaching staff. It wasn’t a bad goodbye.”

“I would agree (there was no animosity in Juhász’s departure). I enjoyed coaching her. She did a great job for us,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “She went to a great program and we continue to get better, so I think both people are in a good place.”

UConn hasn’t really struggled against a press defense when it’s faced it this season — just 5.7 percent of the time per Synergy. Excluding the Princeton and Maryland games when Muhl was out with a concussion, the Huskies have turned the ball over on 23.4 percent of their possessions against a press which is not much higher than their overall turnover rate of 19.1 percent. UConn’s turnover rate has also been below its season average in every game of the postseason (which coincides with Fudd’s return) so far.

“You can see in her game some of the things that she has picked up from our coach back home,” Vres said.

That coach, Dean Nemec, has a demanding style with principles reminiscent of Geno Auriemma’s program.

“Attention to detail is a big part of it,” Vres said. “Our coaches over there always made sure that we think of every single aspect of the game. You may be talented at one thing — maybe you’re a talented shooter or a talented passer or whatever — but it’s important for you to understand what everybody else is supposed to do on the court.”

Climate Pledge Arena is where Sue Bird played her final season with the Seattle Storm while KeyArena — the predecessor to the current building — served as her home court from 2002-18. That fact isn’t lost on UConn’s current players.

“You’re like, ‘Wow, Sue Bird, this is her place,’” Azzi Fudd said.