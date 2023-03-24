Preview: UConn baseball vs. Rutgers | Friday, 1:05 p.m., UConn+

When:

Game 1: Friday, March 24, 1 p.m.

Game 2: Following Game 1

Game 3: Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m.

Where: Elliot Ballpark, Storrs, Connecticut

How to Listen: Mixlr

How to Watch: UConn+

Weather Report

Games 1 and 2: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Wind blowing in from left field, 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Game 3: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, wind blowing out to right field, 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.