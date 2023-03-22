Chasing Perfection: UConn thrives and advances to the Sweet Sixteen

UConn women’s basketball took care of business in its first two NCAA Tournament games with wins over Vermont and Baylor to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. The Huskies continued their high level of play from the Big East Tournament but earned victories in different ways both times out. On this week’s episode, we break down UConn’s performances across the weekend, analyze Azzi Fudd’s progress with two more games under her belt, preview the matchup with Ohio State, look ahead to a potential Elite Eight contest and much more.

