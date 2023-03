Adama Sanogo had 28 points and 13 rebounds while Andre Jackson had 10 points and seven assists to lead the UConn Huskies men’s basketball team to an 87-63 win over the Iona Gaels in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Albany Regional at MVP Arena in Albany, NY on St. Patrick’s Day.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

