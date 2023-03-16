 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chasing Perfection: Breaking down UConn’s path to the Final Four

With the field of 68 set and the NCAA Tournament starting on Saturday, we preview the Huskies’ region and look at how they can get to a 15th straight Final Four.

By Daniel Connolly
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

The NCAA Tournament has finally arrived. After a long, often difficult regular season, UConn can turn its full attention to winning just six games — and with it, another national championship. On this week’s episode, we preview the Huskies’ first and second round matchups, evaluate the rest of the Seattle Region 3 and bounce around the bracket to discuss some of over favorite matchups, upset picks and more.

