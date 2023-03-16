Chasing Perfection: Breaking down UConn’s path to the Final Four

The NCAA Tournament has finally arrived. After a long, often difficult regular season, UConn can turn its full attention to winning just six games — and with it, another national championship. On this week’s episode, we preview the Huskies’ first and second round matchups, evaluate the rest of the Seattle Region 3 and bounce around the bracket to discuss some of over favorite matchups, upset picks and more.
