UConn men’s hockey’s Ryan Tverberg signs contract with Toronto Maple Leafs

UConn men’s hockey junior Ryan Tverberg signed a future entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The deal, worth an average of $851,667 annually, will kick in at the start of next season, so he’ll finish the 2022-23 campaign on a professional tryout with the AHL Toronto Marlies.

“The Maple Leafs organization is very thankful to the University of Connecticut,” Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement. “Ryan’s development through his three seasons with the Huskies and subsequent signing today is a testament to the tireless work of head coach Mike Cavanaugh and all the staff within the UConn men’s hockey program.”

A native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Tverberg departs Storrs as one of the top players in program history. He totaled 33 goals and 36 assists across 85 games in two and a half seasons while earning CCM/ACHA All-American honors while also being named a Hockey East First Team All-Star in 2022. This past year, he was a Hockey East Second Team All-Star selection.

A seventh-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2020, Tverberg committed to UConn that fall and then arrived after the first semester of the 2020-21 campaign thanks to the introduction of the COVID year for all winter athletes during that season. He recorded four goals and three assists in 14 games that season before breaking out during his first full year with a team-high 14 goals to go with 18 assists. As a junior, Tverberg again led the team with 15 goals.

Tverberg joins Ty Amonte and Justin Pearson as departures from UConn’s forward group this offseason.