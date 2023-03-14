Adama Sanogo named honorable mention AP All-American

UConn men’s basketball big man Adama Sanogo was named an honorable mention AP All-American Tuesday. He’s the first Husky player to earn All-American recognition since James Bouknight (also honorable mention) in 2021.

Sanogo, who also won the USBWA District I Player of the Year award, averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season, both the highest marks on the team. He was named to the All-Big East First Team for the second-straight season after posting nine games of 20 or more points and six double-doubles. The Bamako, Mali product joins conference mates Souley Boum of Xavier and Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton on the honorable mention list, while Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek of Marquette earned a third-team nod.

In 84 career games at UConn, Sanogo has scored over 1,100 points and nearly 600 rebounds. This season, the big man has stretched out his game and shot the three well, hitting 37 percent from deep on 46 attempts. He’ll attempt to win his first NCAA tournament game at UConn on Thursday afternoon as the 4-seed Huskies take on 13-seed Iona Gaels in Albany, New York in first round of the NCAA tournament.