UConn women’s basketball a 2-seed in Seattle Region 3, to play No. 15 Vermont in first round

UConn women’s basketball’s path to a 12th national championship was revealed on Selection Sunday. The Huskies are a 2-seed in the Seattle Regional 3 and will play the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Storrs, Connecticut. Tip-off is set for Saturday, March 11.

With a win, UConn would face the winner of 7-seed Baylor and 10-seed Alabama in the second round on Monday, March 13.

Vermont (25-6) won the America East Conference, defeating Albany in the championship game by a final score of 38-36. UConn is 11-0 all-time against the Catamounts. The two teams last faced off on Dec. 12, 2009 at Gampel Pavilion and they previously met in the first round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

Assuming all seeds hold, the Huskies would then face 3-seed Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen followed by a potential matchup with 1-seed Virginia Tech looming for the Elite Eight.

UConn has made 28 straight Sweet Sixteens, 16 straight Elite Eights and 14 consecutive Final Fours.

The Huskies have faced 14 teams that made the NCAA Tournament field. Villanova (4-seed in Greenville Region 2), 6-seed Creighton, 9-seed Marquette and 11-seed St. John’s made it from the Big East, as did No. 1 overall seed South Carolina, 2-seed Maryland, 2-seed Iowa, 3-seed Duke, 3-seed Notre Dame, 4-seed Tennessee (also in the Seattle 3 Region), 4-seed Texas, 7-seed Florida State, 7-seed NC State and 10-seed Princeton.

The last time UConn traveled somewhere other than Bridgeport or Albany for a regional (aside from the 2021 bubble tournament held in San Antonio) was 2014, when it went to Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskies last went to the West Coast in 2007 for the Fresno Regional.