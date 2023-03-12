UConn men’s basketball is the West Region No. 4 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

The UConn Huskies are the 4-seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. They’re set to face the No. 13 Iona Gaels in the first round on Friday in Albany, New York. This is the third year in a row in the Big Dance for UConn men’s basketball.

Iona is led by former Louisville and NBA head coach Rick Pitino, a man whose name has been attached to prospective head coaching openings in the Big East and around the country. With a win, UConn would go on to face the winner of No. 5 St. Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU. Kansas is the 1-seed in the bracket.

The Huskies are looking for their first NCAA Tournament win in the Dan Hurley era. Iona is ranked 74th in KenPom, 79th in offense and 67th in defense, while UConn is 4th, 6th, and 18th, respectively.