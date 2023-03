No. 5 seed UMass Lowell River Hawks scored two first period goals and held on to beat the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies men’s hockey team, 2-1, in the 2023 Hockey East Quarterfinals at Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, CT on Saturday.

Nick Capone had the only goal for the Huskies late in the third period.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

