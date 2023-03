UConn entered the postseason looking vulnerable and came out of the Big East Tournament looking dangerous as ever. The Huskies blasted the competition in their three games to lift the trophy and look like the team they did before the February slide.

On this week’s episode, we discuss UConn’s performance, Azzi Fudd’s return and why Aaliyah Edwards is so important. We also look ahead to Selection Sunday and try to predict where the Huskies will end up in the bracket.