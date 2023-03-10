Three UConn men’s hockey players earn Hockey East honors

Three UConn men’s hockey players earned Hockey East postseason honors this past week: Ryan Tverberg was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star, Matthew Wood was an unanimous pick for the all-rookie team while Hudson Schandor received the Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award.

Tverberg is the third Husky ever to land on multiple all-league teams after being a first team all-star in 2021-22. Max Letunov made the Hockey East All-Star Second Team in 2016 and 2018 while Jachym Kondelik was a second team all-star in 2022 and a third team all-star in 2021.

The junior leads UConn with 15 goals and also has 15 assists to reach the 30-point mark on the season. In Hockey East play, he’s totaled 13 goals — tied for fourth in the league — and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Wood’s 33 points on 11 goals and 22 assists lead the Huskies, while his 15 points in Hockey East play rank third amongst freshmen and are tied for eighth overall. Despite that, he didn’t not make an all-league team — the only unanimous all-freshman pick to be excluded. Wood is the fourth UConn player to earn a spot on the all-rookie team, joining Vlad Firstov (2020), Tomas Vomacka (2019) and Letunov (2016).

While Schandor missed out on the all-league teams, he earned the Len Ceglarski Individual Sportsmanship Award, which goes to “one player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on and off the ice.” An assistant captain for the Huskies, Schandor has been lauded by head coach Mike Cavanaugh as being the most positive player on the team. He’s the second UConn player to take home the honor, joining Ben Freeman (2020).

The finalists for Hockey East Player, Rookie, and Coach of the Year will be announced on Monday, March 13. The Huskies won’t have anyone on the player of the year list, but Cavanaugh has a good case for coach of the year while Wood should be a finalist for rookie of the year after being an all-rookie team unanimous pick. The latter award will almost certainly go to Lane Hutson, though. The BU freshman became the first-ever freshman to be named Hockey East’s scoring champion.

UConn begins the postseason with the quarterfinal matchup against 5-seed UMass Lowell on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET from sold-out Toscano Family Ice Forum. The game can be seen on NESN+ or streamed on ESPN+.