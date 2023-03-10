Preview: UConn baseball vs. Hawaii

When:

Friday, March 10, 11:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 11:35 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 6:05 p.m.

Monday, March 13, 11:35 p.m.

Where: Les Murakami Stadium, Honolulu, Hawai’i

Radio: Mixlr

Projected UConn Starters:

RHP Ian Cooke

RHP Stephen Quigley

RHP Jack Sullivan

LHP Andrew Sears

Weather Report

Game 1: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Wind blowing out to center field 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening

Game 2: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind blowing out to center around 6 mph after midnight

Game 3: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Game 4: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.