UConn WBB Weekly: What’s happened since the Huskies last lost back-to-back games

For the first time since March 1993, UConn has lost back-to-back games. The Huskies followed their defeat to South Carolina on Sunday with another loss, this time at Marquette. 1,083 games had passed without UConn dropping two games in a row.

Almost 30 years ago, the Huskies ended the 1992-93 campaign with consecutive losses to Providence in the Big East Tournament and Louisville in the NCAA Tournament. That’s a long time.

So what’s happened since then? Well, back in 2014, our Aman Kidwai put the streak in context. With the run finally ending, we’ve updated the list (and added a few bullet points, too):

Not a single member of UConn’s roster had been born. In fact, the last 45 players to come through the program were not born when the streak began.

Assistant coach Jamelle Elliott was a freshman on the 1992-93 team. Morgan Valley, the team’s other assistant, was just 11 years old. Geno Auriemma was 38 years old.

The Big East was just 14 years old. For reference, the “new” Big East has existed for nine years.

UConn’s basketball programs had combined for a single trip to a Final Four. Geno Auriemma’s squad went in 1991.

UConn football coach Jim Mora was a defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints while UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley was a sophomore point guard at Seton Hall.

Gampel Pavilion still seated 8,241 instead of 10,167.

Czechoslovakia had recently broken up, forming The Czech Republic and Slovakia. Croatia, Nika Muhl’s home country, had only gained its independence two years prior.

Bill Clinton was in his first year as president of the United States.

Jerome Bettis won the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award. He retired almost 10 years ago. Tom Brady was a sophomore in high school. He just retired.

The move Tombstone was released that year. 1993 was actually a great year for film, with other notables: Jurassic Park, Dazed and Confused, Hocus Pocus and Schindler’s List, Philadelphia, The Fugitive, Mrs. Doubtfire, Robin Hood Men in Tights, Rudy, Cool Runnings, Super Mario Bros., The Sandlot, Free Willy, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Sound like too good of a year to be true? Believe it .

. 1993 pro sports champions included: Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls over Charles Barkley and the Phoenix Suns; Joe Carter and the Toronto Blue Jays over the Philadelphia Phillies; Troy Aikman’s Dallas Cowboys over the Buffalo Bills, who were in their third straight Super Bowl; the Montreal Canadiens over Wayne Gretzky’s Los Angeles Kings.

Texas Tech won the women’s basketball national championship.

The Hartford Whalers existed. So did the Quebec Nordiques, Montreal Expos, and the original versions of the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Winnipeg Jets. We also had the Seattle Supersonics, Los Angeles Raiders, and the Houston Oilers.

The WNBA and Major League Soccer didn’t exist.

Tupac was still alive.

“Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team, and other such gems occupied the Billboard Top 100 .

. Jim Boeheim had the same number of national championships as Breanna Stewart, who was still a year-and-a-half away from being born.

The US National debt was a modest $4.4 Trillion, compared to over $31 trillion today

The Euro was still six years away from being introduced to financial markets.

The average price of gas was $1.16 per gallon.

Former President Barack Obama was just two years removed from his law school graduation.

I wouldn’t be born for nearly five more years.

