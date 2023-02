Aliyah Boston had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks past the No. 5 UConn Huskies women’s basketball team, 81-77, at a sold-out XL Center in Hartford, CT on Sunday afternoon.

Aaliyah Edwards led the Huskies with 25 points while Lou Lopez Sénéchal added 19 points.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

