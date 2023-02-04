UConn men’s basketball downs Georgetown on the road, 68-62

The No. 23 UConn Huskies traveled to Washington DC to play the Georgetown Hoyas, winning 68-62. It was a weird game, with UConn in control and playing reasonably well, but Georgetown kept it close and made things uncomfortable for Dan Hurley’s squad.

UConn (18-6, 7-6 Big East) was the better team in the first half but never had a large lead to show for it. Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins, and Tristen Newton led the scoring push. Hawkins had seven of his 10 points in the first half while Newton and Sanogo tied for the team lead with 15 points each.

Georgetown held an early 7-5 lead but the Huskies were ahead until the half ended tied at 31. Both teams shot well, a good sign for UConn offensively but not a good sign defensively.

This pattern continued in the second half, with the same three players leading the way offensively and UConn staying ahead — but not by much — across the second half. Though the Huskies led by as much as eight, the Hoyas kept fighting to stay in it. The hosts even took a brief lead but a late push sparked by Alex Karaban — who finished with 11 points, all in the second half — brought the Huskies to victory.

Turnovers and points in the paint were fairly even while UConn held a slight rebounding edge overall. The Huskies finished at 42 percent from the field and 50% from three, compared to 43% on both for the hosts.

Next up, the Huskies are at home against No. 14 Marquette, at 6:30 p.m. ET in the XL Center. The game will be televised on FS1.