Nika Mühl breaks UConn’s single-season assist record vs. Xavier

With a pass to Caroline Ducharme in the first quarter of UConn women’s basketball’s game vs. Xavier on Monday night, Nika Mühl recorded her 232nd helper of the year to break the program’s single-season assist record. Sue Bird previously set the mark with 231 back in 2001-02.

Mühl has been one of the best passers in the country all season. Her 7.9 assists per game entering Monday ranked second nationally while she’s recorded 10-plus assists nine times — also a new record. No UConn player had done so more than three times in a single season prior to Mühl.

This isn’t the junior’s first time re-writing the Huskies’ record books this year. On Nov. 20 vs. NC State, Mühl recorded 15 assists, breaking the program’s single-game record previously set by Paige Bueckers with 14 back in Feb. 2021.

Mühl is one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which goes to the best point guard in the nation.

Bird needed 39 games and 1,168 minutes to set the record over two decades ago. Mühl has done it in just 30 games and 1,062 minutes. She had just 149 assists in 56 games and 1,280 minutes through her first two seasons at UConn.