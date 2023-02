Ryan Tverberg had two goals to help lead the UConn Huskies men’s hockey team to a 6-1 win over the UNH Wildcats at Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, CT on Saturday.

Tristan Fraser, Jake Flynn, Samu Salminen and Jake Veilleux had the other goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

