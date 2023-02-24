Preview: UConn baseball in the Cal Baseball Classic

When:
Friday, February 24, 10:05 p.m. vs. Cal Poly
Saturday, February 25, 5:05 p.m. vs. Cal
Sunday, February 26, 4:05 p.m. vs. Cal
Where: Stu Gordon Stadium, Berkeley, California
Radio: Mixlr
Projected Starters:
RHP Ian Cooke
RHP Jack Sullivan
LHP Andrew Sears
What to Watch For
- UConn baseball has a clean slate heading into its California road trip this weekend. After the Huskies split their opening four-game series against Ohio State, their record might as well be 0-0, a chance to erase some of the struggles that plagued them last weekend. The Huskies will look to improve their approach at the plate against Cal, striking out 42 times and walking just 15.
Postgame with Head Coach Jim Penders after the series finale pic.twitter.com/bGjprXIO3q— UConn Baseball (@UConnBSB) February 20, 2023
- UConn’s bullpen will also be under close observation entering the weekend. Husky relievers had a combined ERA of 9.64 in the four-game set, issuing 19 walks in 14 innings of work against the Buckeyes.
- The Huskies kick off the weekend on Friday with a game against Cal Poly. The Mustangs are a solid program in the competitive Big West conference, having finished second in the league in four of the last five years. Last season, the Mustangs won nine out of 10 conference series but finished second to UC Santa Barbara, which breezed to the regular season title with a 27-3 conference record. Cal Poly started off its season strong with a high-scoring series win over Missouri State that featured 56 runs scored.
- UConn’s opponent on Saturday and Sunday will be riding high after their 8-4 midweek victory over No. 2 Stanford at the Sunken Diamond. The Golden Bears’ dynamic duo of All-Conference catcher Caleb Lomavita and sophomore shortstop Carson Crawford combined for two home runs and seven RBI in their victory over the reigning Pac-12 Champions. Cal itself was picked to finish eighth out of 11 in the conference standings, but will still represent a step up in talent from the Huskies’ opening weekend opponents.
T1 | @carsonCraw12 absolutely smoked this ball!— Cal Baseball (@CalBaseball) February 22, 2023
A grand slam by Crawford has the Bears out front early! #GoBears pic.twitter.com/cq7ogG4YfU
- With how the weekend tournament is set up, UConn will get the good fortune of being the only team not involved in a doubleheader. Cal and Cal Poly will play each other on Friday at 3:05 p.m. local time, then Cal Poly will take the diamond again afterward to face the Huskies. Similarly, Cal will have to take the field about an hour after their game against UConn finished up on Saturday to play the Mustangs in a doubleheader of their own.
- With most of the West Coast experiencing an extreme snowstorm, UConn’s destination this weekend seems to likely remain untouched by the blizzard.
